Doncaster Rovers Belles lose out in Yorkshire derby six-goal thriller

Jasmine Saxton netted for the Belles at Huddersfield but they couldn't prevent a derby defeat.

Doncaster Rovers Belles lost out in their Yorkshire derby away at Huddersfield Town.

Ciaran Toner's side were beaten 4-2 on Sunday in a clash that could easily have yielded more goals for either side. Town forged a 2-0 lead which Jasmine Saxton reduced on 35 minutes and Belles went close to an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Saxton then struck a post early in the second half before Town added two more goals to lead 4-1 by the hour mark and all but assure the points.

Belles' substitute Izzy Gigg netted late on for a scant consolation. Only York City and AFC Fylde, the teams occupying the relegation places, have a worse goal difference than Belles’ minus-eight.

The table is currently split into two distinct sections with five teams chasing the title (and sole promotion place) and the other seven in a relegation dog-fight.

Belles have plenty of time to stew over the latest result as their next league fixture is not until Sunday, December 8 - away at Durham Cestria.

* Belles’ squad has witnessed more comings and goings. Arrivals include Ruby Clarke (formerly of Sheffield United) and Abi Coley (Leicester City). Departing are Freya Rattenbury (to Lincoln City) and Lucy Farrow (to Lincoln United).

Elsewhere, Rossington Main Ladies returned to Sheffield and Hallam Women and Girls League Division One action with a 4-2 away win over Just Football. Goals from Lauren Breen (2), Phoebe Sneddon and an own goal did the damage. Rossington remain fourth, but with games in hand to make up the nine-point difference the current leading pair enjoy.