Doncaster Rovers Belles look to end season with a flourish after win over Chester-le-Street Town

Victory gave Belles a return of 13 points from their last five home games in FAWNL Division One North.

Hannah McWilliams put Belles ahead and newly-signed Megumi Shenton doubled the lead before the visitors pulled one back.

Jasmine Saxton, with her 50th goal in Belles’ colours, eased home nerves against their opponents who played the latter stages a player short following a red card.

With relegation now mathematically impossible, seventh-placed Belles have the chance to end the season with a flourish.

Belles host Durham Cestria at the Eco-Power this Sunday and they have invited a plethora of their former players who have represented England Women over the years to attend the game.

Durham are currently third, four points behind leaders Middlesbrough, and would need maximum points from all three of their remaining fixtures to have a realistic chance of the title.

Next Wednesday Belles host title-chasing Hull City at Thorne Colliery.

Hull’s recent 4-1 demolition of fellow high-flyers Barnsley Women means they will surely provide the sternest test by Belles’ three remaining visitors.

Bottom outfit FC United of Manchester provide the opposition for Belles’ last home game of the season at the Eco-Power on Saturday, April 20.

Meanwhile, Harworth Colliery suffered a 10-0 defeat at Handsworth in the North East League Southern Division.

Harworth are only six points adrift of safety, with their remaining fixtures including home games against the two teams, Sheffield United Community and Farsley Celtic Juniors, immediately above them in the table.

Sheffield & Hallam County League Division One action saw AFC Bentley win 5-0 at Socrates thanks to goals from Tara Fisher, Becky Kendell, Jenna McGee, Lily Wishart and Hayley Wood.

Chloe Dean and Catherine Gough were the Rossington Main scorers in their 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Both teams have a busy end to the season. The pair meet at Bentley next Wednesday. Before then Bentley host Penistone Church on Sunday when Rossington host Rotherham United Reserves.