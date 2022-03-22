Doncaster Rovers Belles look set to miss out on promotion to third tier
Doncaster Rovers Belles’ promotion hopes are hanging by a thread.
Boldmere St Michaels have stretched their lead at the top of FAWNL Division One Midlands to nine points following wins at Sporting Khalsa and Wem Town over the last week.
The leaders host Lincoln City in their penulimate game on Sunday and finish their campaign at lowly Leafield Athletic on April 24.
Second-placed Belles must win their remaining four games and hope for the best.
They travel to Peterborough United on Sunday.
Andy Butler’s side lost 1-0 to Huddersfield Town, who play one level higher, in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Cup quarter-finals last weekend.
Belles lost 12-0 to the Terriers in the same competition two years ago which is a mark of the progress made under Butler.