Doncaster Rovers Belles leave it late to grab their second win of the season

A 2-1 home win over Sheffield FC, who had won both their previous games by a 2-0 scoreline, moved Belles joint top of the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands.

Belles gave a debut to striker Shannon Durkin, signed from York City and previously at Sheffield, whose captain Tiana Hicks rifled home the opener from 35 yards out with 35 minutes on the clock.

But Liv Harness, who is one of Andy Butler's new signings for the 22/23 campaign, equalised with a long-distance effort of her own five minutes before the interval to make it 1-1 at the break.

Doncaster Rovers Belles' Jess Andrew scores a penalty.

Sheffield lost their goalscorer Hicks to a suspected ACL injury early in the second half, which resulted in a lengthy stoppage in play.

Then, with the clock ticking, Rovers struck again to secure their second late win in as many games.

It was six minutes into stoppage time when Belles captain Jess Andrew netted the winning goal from a spot kick awarded for a handball offence.

The skipper kept her cool to convert her third penalty of the season.

Next up for Belles is a trip to the West Midlands on Sunday to take on Solihull Moors, while the club’s development side begin their season at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend.