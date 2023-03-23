Doncaster Rovers Belles keep promotion hopes alive with hard earned win

Saturday’s heavy rain ruled out the scheduled venue of Thorne’s Iqbal Poultry Stadium and the game was played on the 4G pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Trailing at the interval, goals from substitutes Sophie Brown and Shelbey Morris secured a victory which keeps Belles firmly on course for a top two finish and left second bottom Wem staring even more ominously at the drop.

Belles remain the most serious threat to deny leaders Stourbridge for the one promotion spot.

Sophie Brown netted for Doncaster Rovers Belles in their win over Wem Town. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Both teams have to play outsiders Northampton Town and Peterborough United in their remaining seven games.

Stourbridge are four points clear of Belles but have a far superior goal difference.

Belles can only persevere and hope that Stourbridge drop points.

Belles are away to third bottom Leek Town this Sunday and their hosts will go into the clash knowing that a home win would almost, but not quite, guarantee that they avoid relegation.

Harworth Colliery drew 2-2 with Sheffield United Community.

Grace Sanderson and Georgia Walker scored for Harworth who had trailed 2-0.

A first point in four games left Harworth in ninth place (out of 12) in the North East League Southern Division table.

AFC Bentley took another significant step towards a possible Sheffield & Hallamshire County League and Cup double when they booked their place in the cup final thanks to a 5-3 win over Kiveton Park.

With the pitch at Bentley waterlogged, the clubs agreed to play at Kiveton where goals from Jenny Knibbs (2), Gemma Harte, Becky Kendell and Jenna McGee saw Bentley progress.

Their final opponents will be Brunsmeer Athletic, for whom most of their players were at last season’s runners up Rotherham United Reserves.

