Doncaster Rovers Belles hit bottom side for six
Doncaster Rovers Belles were comfortable 6-1 winners at home to FAWNL Division One Midlands bottom side Long Eaton United on Sunday.
Both Mollie Barlow and Sophie Scargill netted twice with Shannon Durkin and Ryley Johnson also on target.
Belles dominated the game and only a fine display by visiting goalkeeper Laura Setchfield prevented the score ending up in double figures.
Belles host Leafield Athletic this weekend in the third of six successive Sunday home fixtures.
Both teams are among four sides on 22 points, five points behind leaders Stourbridge.
Meanwhile, in the Reserve Midland Division, Belles Development won 3-1 away to Long Eaton Development.
Ella Mortimer (2) and Olivia Danley were on target.
Sophie Thompson netted both for Harworth Colliery who lost 3-2 away to Bradford PA in the North East League Southern Division.
The result left Harworth on eight points from 10 games, now just two points ahead of second bottom Bradford who have played three games more.
It is a huge match for Harworth this Sunday as they host bottom team Sheffield Wednesday.
AFC Bentley’s visit to Middlewood Rovers in Sheffield & Hallamshire Division One was postponed as Middlewood were unable to raise a team.
Bentley have 19 points from seven games and remain favourites to finish as champions. Chesterfield Women currently top the table with 22 points from 11 games.