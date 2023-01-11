Their Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup tie away to Millmoor Juniors at the weekend was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

A frozen pitch caused an initial postponement of the third round tie on the last Sunday before Christmas.

It should definitely be a case of third time lucky tomorrow with a switch of venue to the 4G pitch at the Club Doncaster Sports Park (kick-off 8pm).

Sophie Scargill in action for Belles. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Belles will be firm favourites to overcome Millmoor and face Kiveton Park in the quarter-finals – with the last eight tie likely to played on Sunday, January 15.

Barring extreme weather the tie at Kiveton’s Chapman Fields is guaranteed to go ahead as the club opened a 3G pitch late last year.

The only local team in action last weekend was Mexborough Athletic who lost 4-2 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic in Sheffield & Hallam County League Division Two.