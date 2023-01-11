News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers Belles fixture moved to Club Doncaster Sports Park

Doncaster Rovers Belles have been made to wait for their first competitive action of 2023.

By Julian Barker
43 minutes ago - 1 min read

Their Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup tie away to Millmoor Juniors at the weekend was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

A frozen pitch caused an initial postponement of the third round tie on the last Sunday before Christmas.

It should definitely be a case of third time lucky tomorrow with a switch of venue to the 4G pitch at the Club Doncaster Sports Park (kick-off 8pm).

Sophie Scargill in action for Belles. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD
Belles will be firm favourites to overcome Millmoor and face Kiveton Park in the quarter-finals – with the last eight tie likely to played on Sunday, January 15.

Barring extreme weather the tie at Kiveton’s Chapman Fields is guaranteed to go ahead as the club opened a 3G pitch late last year.

The only local team in action last weekend was Mexborough Athletic who lost 4-2 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic in Sheffield & Hallam County League Division Two.

Fixtures for this Sunday includes Derby County Devs v Belles Devs, Farsley Celtic Juniors v Harworth Colliery and AFC Bentley v Chesterfield.

