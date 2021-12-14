Doncaster Rovers Belles extend lead at top of FAWNL Division One Midlands
Doncaster Rovers Belles extended their lead at the top of FAWNL Division One Midlands with a 2-0 win over Solihull Moors.
Jess Price put the Belles ahead just before the interval when she turned past a defender and slotted home.
Jess Andrew had the chance to double the home side’s lead from the penalty spot after 74 minutes following a foul on Jasmine Saxton by visiting goalkeeper Jodie Whiteman.
Whiteman redeemed herself by guessing correctly and palming away Andrew’s kick.
However, Belles did make the points safe just a minute later when Niamh Doody met a high headed clearance with a superb left foot volley which found its way into the far corner.
Boss Andy Butler later tweeted: “Incredible attitude and desire from the players! The deserve so much credit! Thanks for your support as always!!!”
Belles now have a four-point lead at the top of the table as the race for the one automatic promotion spot heats up.
Second-placed Lincoln, who have played three games fewer than Doncaster, can close the gap this weekend when they travel to Long Eaton United.