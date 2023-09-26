Doncaster Rovers Belles ‘excited’ to come home after back-to-back away wins
Belles beat Norton and Stockton Ancients 3-1 on Sunday to move up to sixth in the Women’s National League Division One North.
That followed a 4-0 rout over local rivals Rotherham United in the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA Senior Cup last weekend.
Next up is a home tie against third-tier outfit Derby County in the first round of another cup competition, the Women’s National League Plate, before Belles return to league action against Middlesbrough at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday, October 8.
“It’s two really exciting matches and two great opportunities for us to show how far we have come,” said Winch.
"It will be one hell of a challenge against Derby next week and then Middlesbrough is a great opportunity to showcase our talent in front of hopefully thousands of fans who turn up.”
Belles currently play their home matches at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium, home of Club Thorne Colliery FC.
They picked up their second league win of the season against Norton and Stockton thanks to goals from Phoebe Sneddon, Ryley Johnson and Jas Saxton, who scored in the final ten minutes to seal the win.
"I’m really pleased with the performance first and foremost,” said Winch.
"It’s frustrating that we left it late to kill the game off by getting the third goal in the eighty-something minute but on the whole I’m really happy.
"If we keep doing the right things in the right areas, showing the right mentality and character, we will be just fine.”