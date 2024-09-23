Doncaster Rovers Belles edged out by Stockport in landmark game for skipper Jess Tugby-Andrew
Victory at the Eco-Power Stadium, where the attendance was a very healthy 712, would have lifted Belles into third spot.
It was 1-1 at the interval, Jasmine Saxton levelling midway through the first half after County had taken an early lead. It was then a case of two penalties as Saxton had a spot-kick saved a few minutes after County’s opener, while the visitors went 2-1 up through a penalty early in the second half.
It was not the happy 100th appearance hoped for by Belles captain Jess Tugby-Andrew on her landmark day. Uganda international Oti Laki, who was making her second Belles debut, has returned after over a season away, while Pakistan international forward Nadia Khan, who has been sidelined by a long term injury, has also re-joined.
Tugby-Andrew, speaking post-match, said: “I’m really proud to have got to 100. It’s a massive milestone for me and something I’m really proud of.”
Belles had a return of seven points from their opening seven games last season before parting ways with newly-installed manager Sam Winch. The appointment of Ciaran Toner transformed Belles’ fortunes last term and results offered much optimism for the current campaign.
Belles have lost three of their five league games so far this season but there is less cause for panic, although they will be wary of becoming embroiled in a dogfight to stop up.
