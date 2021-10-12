Doncaster Rovers Belles ease past Leek Town to stay in touch with leaders Lincoln City

Belles lie third in FAWNL Division One Midlands. Photo: Julian Barker

Jasmine Saxton scored twice and Jess Andrew, Nadia Khan and Charlotte Dinsdale were also on target in a comfortable 5-0 win at Oxford Street on Sunday.

Belles lie third in the FAWNL Division One table, five points behind leaders Lincoln City but with a game in hand.

They have won five out of seven games with their only defeat coming against Lincoln.

Andy Butler’s side had been disappointed to only draw with Long Eaton United at the Keepmoat Stadium in their previous game and took their frustration out on Leek by racing into a 4-0 lead by half time.

Saxton got the ball rolling after eight minutes after getting through on goal before Khan doubled Belles’ lead from close range.

Dinsdale headed home the third, Andrew converted from the penalty spot after Khan was fouled and Saxton put the icing on the cake in the second half after again going clear and rounding Leek’s goalkeeper. New signing Lindsey Tugby again impressed in midfield.