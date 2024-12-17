Doncaster Rovers Belles draw with high-fliers to boost survival hopes

​Lowly Doncaster Rovers Belles drew 2-2 with high-flying Chorley in their final game of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The point moved Belles out of the FAWNL Division North relegation zone on goal difference.

Just one point now separates the bottom five teams after basement side AFC Fylde’s surprise win at Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very forceful start saw Belles twice denied by Chorley keeper Mollie Finch.

Millie Fugler celebrates scoring for the Belles. Picture: Julian Barker

Millie Fugler, captaining the side in the absence of the suspended Jess Tugby-Andrew, opened the scoring with a thumping header from a corner by Hannah McWilliams on five minutes.

Chorley levelled through Safron Newhouse just past the midway point of the first half but Belles went back ahead before the break.

The last action of the half saw Finch fail to clear a long ball and that presented Jasmine Saxton with an empty net to stroke home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley pressed strongly for the equaliser in the second half but Belles managed to hold firm with the aid of some timely tackles in the penalty area as well as being rescued by the woodwork.

Ruby Barnes went agonisingly close to making it 3-1 on 85 minutes and it proved to be a crucial moment in the game.

Within 30 seconds Ruby Pitter brought down an otherwise clear on goal Newhouse midway inside Belles’ half and was shown a straight red card.

Chorley levelled directly through Molly Wood’s finely struck free-kick.

Meanwhile, Rossington Main won 13-0 at home to Wickersley Youth in the Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Cup.