Doncaster Rovers Belles discover 2024/25 FAWNL fixtures

​The FA Women’s National League fixtures for 2024/25 were announced on Monday and Doncaster Rovers Belles will begin their Division One North campaign with a home game against Durham Cestria.

Durham finished third last season so it will be a much tougher start than last August when Belles romped to a 7-1 victory at newly-promoted FC United of Manchester.

That game is scheduled for the Eco-Power Stadium, as are all of Belles’ weekend fixtures in the FAWNL. The teams drew 0-0 in their most recent meeting, at the Eco-Power at Easter.

Previous seasons have seen clubs allocated two pairs of home and away midweek fixtures but that has been reduced to just one pairing this time around. Belles will meet Leeds United away in September and at home, at Thorne Colliery, in February.

Belles captain Jess Tugby-Andrew

Another change from previous seasons sees the League Cup determining round being played in midweek (August 27-29) with the regionalised draw yet to be announced. Belles’ home cup ties are due to be played at Thorne.

If Belles are to be serious title contenders then they have to improve their away form and their first three away games provide a good chance of yielding maximum points as both Chorley and York City finished below Belles in the table, while the trio is completed by a visit to newly-promoted Cheadle Town Stingers.

September’s home games are against the other promoted newcomer in Barnsley FC and Stockport County.

Barnsley are now very much under the umbrella at Oakwell and their squad looks strong enough to be among those chasing the one promotion place.

Belles boss Ciaran Toner

Belles have 13 players registered at the time of writing and, with a month to go before the big kick-off on August 18, there is plenty of time for newcomers to be signed and also other players from last season’s squad to be re-signed.