Doncaster Rovers Belles crash out of FA Cup at hands of Huddersfield Town

Belles, who have finished as runners-up in the competition a further seven times in their history, were hamstrung by illness and unavailability against their third-tier opponents on Sunday.

Goals from Laura Elford, Autumn Housley and Kiera Heslam saw Huddersfield progress to the second round at Thorne Colliery's Iqbal Poultry Stadium.

Nick Buxton’s Belles side are back in action this coming Sunday when they face Rotherham United Women in the second round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women’s Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, Belles have signed experienced striker and playmaker Leah Hardy after she left Lincoln City Women.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to the club, having played in the Belles Reserves side that won the FAWNL Reserves Division Two championship in 2012/13.

She was also a member of the Balby Carr teams that won the U18 English Schools Trophy in 2013 and 2014.

Hardy said: “During my time playing for Belles Development I got the chance to play in the first team alongside Sue Smith, Millie Bright and Jess Sigsworth, which was fantastic.

“My goals for the season at Belles are simple – to settle in quickly and help the team gain promotion.”

Buxton admitted he’d had his eye on Drury for some time and said: “Her awareness and reading of the game is superb and she will be a massive, massive addition to the team.”

In the Central Midlands League Harworth Colliery drew 1-1 away to Dinnington.

Bayley Lowe grabbed the equalising goal for Harworth.

Club Thorne Colliery and Glapwell both earned a share of the spoils after drawing 2-2.

Josh Gelder and Callum Nicell scored Thorne’s goals.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Main went down 3-0 against Dearne & District.

AFC Bentley progressed in the Sheffield Association Cup after thrashing Thurcroft 9-0.

Josh Bowkett helped himself to a first-half hat-trick before adding a fourth in the second half.

There were also goals for Tom Speight, Zack King, Neil Johnstone, Brad Sykes and Theo Mowatt.

Harworth crashed out of the Abacus Lighting Floodlit Cup after they fell to a 4-2 defeat against Mansfield Hosiery Mills.