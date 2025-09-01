Doncaster Rovers Belles continue fine start with win over Blackburn

Belles' match-winner Abi Coley. Picture: @donnybelles/X.

Doncaster Rovers Belles remain fourth in the FA Women’s National League Division One North following Sunday’s 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers.

Abi Coley struck the game’s only goal just before the hour mark as Belles made it six points from their opening three games. Coley had netted two of the four goals as Belles turned a single goal interval advantage into 5-0 inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half of the home clash against York a week earlier.

Even though they had the better of attacking play, Belles were unable to add to Coley’s strike. This made Ellie Sharpe keeping a clean sheet for the second successive game all the more important. Blackburn arrived still seeking their first league goal of the season, but one of Belles’ serious failings last season was conceding late goals which cost them points.

Effectively discarded by then-manager Ciaran Toner a year ago, Sharpe was brought back into the fold when much of the last season’s damage had already been done. She managed to keep one of the just two clean sheets registered in 22 FAWNL games last term.

The early signs are certainly much more positive than was the case last season. While there is still a long way to go, finishing in the top half of the table is certainly feasible for Belles who were reprieved from relegation last season because of teams dropping out of their Leagues.

Elsewhere, Rossington Main have to wait to make their North East Regional Southern Division debut, with this Sunday’s action being a home tie in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup first round qualifying against Oughtibridge.

The Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League begins on Sunday with fixtures involving Doncaster area teams as follows:

Division Two - Brinsworth Whitehill v Rossington Main Reserves, Dearne & District v Edenthorpe JFC, Millmoor Juniors Reserves v Brodsworth Welfare

Division Three - Scawthorpe Scorpions v Wickersley Youth.