Doncaster Rovers Belles confirm new assistant boss after hiring Ciaran Toner

Amanda Greenslade will assist Ciaran Toner at Doncaster Rovers Belles, the club has confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greenslade, who previously oversaw the club’s Elite Training Centre (ETC), took charge of Sunday’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Rugby Borough in the FA Cup first round.

“I’m really excited for the rest of the season and we’ll see where we can go,” Greenslade said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toner, whose appointment was confirmed on Saturday, added: “She already been in the club and knows the players so I’m hoping that will smooth the transition of me coming in as an outsider at this stage.

Doncaster Rovers Belles.

“We’ll give our girls plenty of support and plenty of opportunity to get there and it’s really important to us that all of the players get that opportunity.”

The new management duo will take charge of their first game this weekend as the Belles visit Millmoor Juniors Development in the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA County Cup.