Doncaster Rovers Belles confirm new assistant boss after hiring Ciaran Toner
Greenslade, who previously oversaw the club’s Elite Training Centre (ETC), took charge of Sunday’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Rugby Borough in the FA Cup first round.
“I’m really excited for the rest of the season and we’ll see where we can go,” Greenslade said.
Toner, whose appointment was confirmed on Saturday, added: “She already been in the club and knows the players so I’m hoping that will smooth the transition of me coming in as an outsider at this stage.
“We’ll give our girls plenty of support and plenty of opportunity to get there and it’s really important to us that all of the players get that opportunity.”
The new management duo will take charge of their first game this weekend as the Belles visit Millmoor Juniors Development in the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA County Cup.
Belles were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town in the final of the competition last season.