Doncaster Rovers Belles booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup thanks to a 13-0 victory at Millmoor Juniors Development.

Both Hannah McWilliams and Jasmine Saxton netted four goals and Holly Housley bagged a hat trick in Ciaran Toner’s first game in charge of the Belles.

Goals from Lauren Breen and Jess Tugby-Andrew completed the scoring in a tie which as expected, given the relative standings of the two teams, was always going to be very one-sided.

Belles, last season’s beaten finalists, will host Dronfield Town in their last eight tie which is scheduled for January.

Phoebe Sneddon shoots but is denied by the crossbar. Photo: Julian Barker

Rossington Main had a walk over in their tie against Mexborough Athletic and they now face the daunting task of a visit to holders Huddersfield Town.

Belles’ next competitive action is scheduled for Sunday, December 3, when they host unbeaten Barnsley at Thorne Colliery’s Iqbal Poultry Stadium. Barnsley currently top the FAWNL Division One North table with 22 points from eight games.