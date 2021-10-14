Doncaster Rovers Belles club captain sets up JustGiving page to raise money for knee surgery

Sophie Scargill. Photo: Julian Barker

The 26-year-old midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing her knee ligaments.

Scargill, who works as a commercial executive for Club Doncaster, says she ‘needs surgery to have any chance of returning to the sport I love’ on her JustGiving page.

She has not featured in any Belles matchday squads since playing the full game against Loughborough Lightning in the FAWNL Cup on September 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Coppinger, Noel Hunt, Gary McSheffrey, Matty Blair and Niall Mason are among those to have made donations so far.

“My life is sport and exercise. I use exercise to deal with every emotion and since I live on my own, it consumes my life,” Scargill wrote on JustGiving.

“In September 2021, I turned my world upside down when I completely ruptured my lateral meniscus and caused severe trauma to the main ligaments in my knee while playing football.

“This now means I can hardly walk, let alone play and my independance (sic) and purpose has been stripped from me.

“Although I know I’m very lucky to have the life I do, I need surgery to have any chance of returning to the sport I love. This is going to cost me £5000. I’m asking for help to get me back on that pitch and back running on the road.”

Scargill played for Huddersfield Town and Leeds United before joining Belles in 2019.