Belles will contest their first final in 13 years on Thursday when they take on reigning champions Huddersfield Town at the Eco-Power Stadium (7.30pm kick-off).

The sides met in the FA Cup first round in November with the Terriers, who play in the league above Doncaster, winning 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They scored a couple of good goals in that game but there were probably some that could have been avoided from us not defending or doing the basics right,” said Buxton.

Belles skipper Jess Andrew.

"There is no getting around it, they are a good team. They will be hard to play against but it’s a one-off game.

"We have got nothing to fear, nothing to lose, and everything to gain. Everybody is expecting them to win so let’s go out and put it to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have got to be confident but they are a good team. We have got to stay compact and see what happens.”

Belles have all but secured a second runner-up spot in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands in as many seasons despite losing 2-0 to Northampton Town last weekend.

That game was watched by a crowd of 1,425 at the Eco-Power Stadium, which the club said was its biggest home crowd ‘for some years’.

Buxton said: “It was fantastic to have a crowd that big. That just proves people will come and watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans were great on Sunday, they got behind the girls every time they got a chance. I said to them ‘if you go out and perform they will come with you’.”

Belles have played their home games 15 miles away at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium in Thorne this season in front of attendances of between three and four-hundred.

Captain Jess Andrew previously blamed the low turnouts for one of the most decorated team’s in women’s football on poor accessibility.

A win on Thursday and another big crowd could strengthen their case for a permanent return to their old stomping ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton said: “The girls could make a bit of history for themselves.