Doncaster Rovers Belles boss slams 'unacceptable' performance after 11-1 defeat

Doncaster Rovers Belles manager Sam Winch labelled his side’s performance in their 11-1 defeat to Wolves “unacceptable”.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST

Belles conceded nine second-half goals as they crashed out of the FAWNL Cup at the first stage on Sunday.

Spirits had been high at Belles after they began life in the FAWNL Division One North with a 7-1 win over FC United of Manchester one week earlier.

"It’s a tough one to take,” said Winch, who was appointed as Belles’ new boss this summer with Alexandre Brito Nogueira assisting him.

Belles' new managament duo Sam Winch (left) and Alexandre Brito Nogueira.Belles' new managament duo Sam Winch (left) and Alexandre Brito Nogueira.
Belles' new managament duo Sam Winch (left) and Alexandre Brito Nogueira.
"We’re going to have some honest chats now, and we’ll take the positives from the first hour, but we can’t hide away from the fact that we conceded six goals in 20 minutes.

"That’s unacceptable.”

Winch refused to excuse the scoreline despite third-tier Wolves’ higher-division status. They play in the league above Belles.

"It’s not a consolation when you lose 11-1,” he said.

"I’m proud of the first 45 minutes but disappointed with the switch-off in focus and application in the last half hour.

"We have got to look at the positives but we have got to work on the result."

Belles captain Jess Tugby-Andrew scored in the 52nd minute to half the deficit after Wolves had doubled their advantage shortly after the restart.

But it was one-way traffic from then on and Belles will now compete in the Women's National League Plate competition following their exit.

They return to league action with their first home game of the season on Sunday against Leeds United.

"We have got to make sure we show more maturity and focus for the whole 90 minutes,” said Winch.

