News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Doncaster Rovers Belles boss seeks reinforcements after Leeds United defeat

Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Sam Winch wants to bolster his squad with new signings.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST

Belles have retained most of last season’s team but slipped to their second straight defeat at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

They were beaten 3-1 in their home opener at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium after losing 11-1 to Wolves in the FAWNL Cup the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"3-1 at home to any side in this league isn’t good enough,” said Winch.

Doncaster Rovers Belles v Leeds United.Doncaster Rovers Belles v Leeds United.
Doncaster Rovers Belles v Leeds United.
Most Popular

"Having said that this isn’t about making excuses, we do have a young squad, we do have a relatively new squad. There’s four or five faces that were involved that weren’t involved heavily last year.

"We are looking to bring in players, there’s no secret there. We have got to be patient. Having said that, games are coming thick and fast.”

Belles are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Hull City, who have won their opening two matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Half-time substitute Ella Mortimer grabbed a late consolation for Belles against Leeds and Winch hinted at making changes to his starting XI for the Tigers clash.

"All you can ask from the players that come off the bench is to give it their all and they (the substitutes) certainly did that,” he said.

"They make some interesting changes perhaps on Thursday.

"There are positives to take away despite the 3-1 defeat.”

Thursday’s match against Hull will be played at the Easy Buy Stadium in Barton (7.45pm KO).

Belles also take on Stockport County away on Sunday.

Related topics:BellesDoncaster Rovers BellesHull CityLeeds UnitedWolves