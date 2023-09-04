Doncaster Rovers Belles boss seeks reinforcements after Leeds United defeat

Belles have retained most of last season’s team but slipped to their second straight defeat at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

They were beaten 3-1 in their home opener at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium after losing 11-1 to Wolves in the FAWNL Cup the previous week.

"3-1 at home to any side in this league isn’t good enough,” said Winch.

Doncaster Rovers Belles v Leeds United.

"Having said that this isn’t about making excuses, we do have a young squad, we do have a relatively new squad. There’s four or five faces that were involved that weren’t involved heavily last year.

"We are looking to bring in players, there’s no secret there. We have got to be patient. Having said that, games are coming thick and fast.”

Belles are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Hull City, who have won their opening two matches.

Half-time substitute Ella Mortimer grabbed a late consolation for Belles against Leeds and Winch hinted at making changes to his starting XI for the Tigers clash.

"All you can ask from the players that come off the bench is to give it their all and they (the substitutes) certainly did that,” he said.

"They make some interesting changes perhaps on Thursday.

"There are positives to take away despite the 3-1 defeat.”

Thursday’s match against Hull will be played at the Easy Buy Stadium in Barton (7.45pm KO).