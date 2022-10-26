Doncaster Rovers Belles book spot in FA Cup first round

Belles had much the better of the first half but had to wait until the 37th minute to go ahead courtesy of Sophie Scargill’s long range effort.

Leicester levelled from a penalty in stoppage time but the second half followed a similar pattern to the first with Belles on top and this time turning possession and chances into goals.

Liv Harness and Nadia Khan found the net before Scargill’s second on the hour.

Sophie Scargill bagged a hat trick for the Belles. Picture: Julian Barker

There were first Belles goals from substitute Eliza Bedford and recent signing Oti Laki before Scargill completed her hat trick from the penalty spot in the closing minutes.

Belles have been drawn at home to Huddersfield Town in the first round. The tie will be played on Sunday, November 13.

Town play in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division (tier three), one level higher than Belles who are in action against another tier three team this Sunday when they visit AFC Fylde in the FAWNL Plate.

Both Fylde and Huddersfield are currently in the top half of the Northern Premier Division table so the games will give manager Nick Buxton a good indication of what is required for Belles whose chief ambition is to win promotion from FAWNL Division One Midlands.

In the Reserve Midland Division, Belles Development suffered their heaviest defeat of the season, losing 8-0 at their West Bromwich Albion counterparts.