Doncaster Rovers Belles book cup final place as they look to end Huddersfield dominance

Belles' Pheobe Sneddon in action during the semi-final win over Barnsley. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

Belles had a comfortable run to the last four, but their semi-final away to Barnsley Women Reserves saw them concede for the first time when Beth Harworth put the hosts ahead. The possibility of an upset did not last long as goals from Hannah McWilliams and Jess Tugby-Andrew saw Belles go into the break 2-1 up. Mollie Barlow scored the only goal of the second half as Belles booked their place in the final for the second season running and tenth time overall.

Huddersfield have lifted the trophy for the last two years beating Barnsley 5-0 and Belles 1-0 and this will be their eighth successive final (equalling Belles’ pre-Women’s Super League sequence from 2003-2010).

The date and venue for the final will be announced in due course but the County FA have increased the standing of the competition with the last four finals behind held at EFL grounds (three at Doncaster Rovers and one at Rotherham United). Indeed, in 2022 following a return to normality after two seasons lost because of Covid, all of the County FA Cup finals were held on a single weekend at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Belles are due to return to the bread and butter of the FAWNL on Wednesday (February 21) when they host Hull City. Belles were ten points clear of second bottom Chester-Le-Street Town whom they visit this Sunday ahead of the midweek fixtures. Victory in the north-east would virtually assure Belles of safety based on the final table in previous seasons.

The weather continues to ravage fixtures at Regional and County level with just Rossington Main, who drew 0-0 at home to Kiveton Park, in action from our local teams.

Rossington remain mid-table in Sheffield & Hallam County Division One and still have 13 league fixtures to fit in as well as at least one cup tie. AFC Bentley, a point ahead of Rossington, have played just 8 of their scheduled 22 fixtures.

Rossington are away to Brinsworth and Bentley away to Mosborough this Sunday.