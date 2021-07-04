Doncaster Rovers Belles begin preparations for new season

Andy Butler has returned to his Belles coaching duties.

Their FAWNL Division One Midlands season will start on August 15.

Following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ upward movement, Belles will be among the promotion favourites with their main challengers likely to be Lincoln City.

Newly-promoted Peterborough United could also push for the one automatic promotion slot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Butler has now returned to his head coach duties following his unsuccessful spell in charge of Rovers.

“We’ve got some games lined up which will provide some good tests for everyone as we look forward to the new season,” Butler told Belles’ official website.

“We’ve managed to bring in Richard Cooper who has plenty of experience from his time at Lincoln City, so hopefully his addition to the coaching staff can benefit us.

“Last season was a strange one, very stop-start but with a lot of positives on and off the pitch which we are now looking to build on. There’s a lot for us to look forward to this year.”

Belles were second in the table, behind Wolves, when the league season was cancelled. When Covid restrictions were lifted they rounded off the 2020/21 campaign with a handful of friendlies.

“My focus was on Rovers at the time, but I’ve had a chance to speak to Nick [Buxton] about the performances and look back at the videos,” said Butler.