Doncaster Rovers Belles beaten by Leeds United in Julie Chipchase memorial game

​Doncaster Rovers Belles lost 3-1 to Leeds United in Sunday’s Juile Chipchase Memorial Trophy fixture held at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belles were missing a few players and fielded some trialists – one of whom scored with just under 15 minutes to go to halve Leeds’ lead and raise hopes of taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

However, that possibility was ended when Leeds scored with the last kick of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belles manager Ciaran Toner felt his charges let the occasion get the better of them and they will certainly need to step up a gear when the league season gets underway.

Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Belles start at home to Durham Cestria, who finished in third place last term, when the season starts on Sunday, August 18.

Belles have been drawn away to Huddersfield Town in the League Cup determining round, scheduled for Thursday, August 29.

The main purpose of Sunday’s game against Leeds was launching the Julie Chipchase Coaching Legacy and that was a success with many former Belles players in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large pictures of both Julie Chipchase and Belles founder and now club president Sheila Edmunds were unveiled inside the Eco-Power Stadium.

Elsewhere, Rossington Main have been admitted to this season’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup.