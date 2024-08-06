Doncaster Rovers Belles beaten by Leeds United in Julie Chipchase memorial game

By Julian Barker
Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:02 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 13:28 BST

​Doncaster Rovers Belles lost 3-1 to Leeds United in Sunday’s Juile Chipchase Memorial Trophy fixture held at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Belles were missing a few players and fielded some trialists – one of whom scored with just under 15 minutes to go to halve Leeds’ lead and raise hopes of taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

However, that possibility was ended when Leeds scored with the last kick of the game.

Belles manager Ciaran Toner felt his charges let the occasion get the better of them and they will certainly need to step up a gear when the league season gets underway.

Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTDPicture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Belles start at home to Durham Cestria, who finished in third place last term, when the season starts on Sunday, August 18.

Belles have been drawn away to Huddersfield Town in the League Cup determining round, scheduled for Thursday, August 29.

The main purpose of Sunday’s game against Leeds was launching the Julie Chipchase Coaching Legacy and that was a success with many former Belles players in attendance.

Large pictures of both Julie Chipchase and Belles founder and now club president Sheila Edmunds were unveiled inside the Eco-Power Stadium.

Elsewhere, Rossington Main have been admitted to this season’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

