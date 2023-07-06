Winch, who previously managed Nottingham Forest Women and was assistant at Leicester City Women, has been appointed as manager, while Nogueira will assist him as head coach.

“The Belles are a huge club with a massive history so it’s a great opportunity and a prestigious position for me to take on,” said Winch, who has replaced Nick Buxton following his resignation.

“It was time for me to get back into management and the Belles just fit the bill for so many reasons."

New Doncaster Rovers Belles manager Sam Winch.

Winch holds the UEFA A Licence coaching qualification and has also worked in the academies of Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest.

The 35-year-old was most recently at Basford United as men’s head coach and women’s chairman.

Portugese national Nogueira’s experience includes working as lead coach in Aston Villa’s academy and spells managing Tamworth and Macclesfield Town.

He most recently worked as a coach for Chelsea’s foundation programme.

Alexandre Brito Nogueira will assist Sam Winch at Doncaster Rovers Belles after being appointed head coach.

Nogueira said: “This is a club that has done so much for female football in England so it is an absolute privilege to join and add a small piece to the huge puzzle that is the Belles.

“I want to help try to build some more memories and help the club grow even more. It was a no-brainer for me and I could not say no to such a massive challenge.”

The pair met the Belles squad at Cantley Park on Tuesday, with senior players understood to have been given a say in the recruitment process.

Interim Belles strategic lead Chris Wood, who has temporarily replaced former CEO Russ Green after he also left the club, said: “Sam will oversee all football matters at senior level while Alex will focus on coaching the players.

“There is plenty of hard work to be done over the next few weeks to finalise a squad that can achieve our goal of promotion, but the plans both Sam and Alex have presented so far have been very encouraging."

Buxton’s assistant Daniel Solts has left fourth-tier Belles as part of the changes.

The club will play in the FAWNL Division One North next term following a league restructure.

