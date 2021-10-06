Doncaster Rovers Belles aim to keep leaders Lincoln City in their sights

Emily Cahill in action against Long Eaton United. Photo: Julian Barker

Last Sunday’s FAWNL Division One Midlands visit to Wem Town, which was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 17.

Belles are currently fourth in the table with 13 points from six games.

They are one point and one place ahead of Leek who have played two games more than Belles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Andy Butler’s side drew 1-1 with Long Eaton United at the Keepmoat Stadium, Lincoln City have won twice to move top of the table with 18 points from seven games.

The quick re-arrangement of the game against tenth-placed Wem gives Belles the chance to keep themselves firmly in the title race.

Belles are due to end the month with a trip to Boldmere St Michaels who are currently second with 16 points from seven games.