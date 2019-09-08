Doncaster Rovers Belles 3 Sporting Khalsa 1
Doncaster Rovers Belles secured their first home win in FAWNL Division One Midlands with a 3-1 victory over Sporting Khalsa.
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 18:33
Emily Burgin put the Belles ahead from distance after 13 minutes.
Brittany Civil broke clear to briefly level the scores but the home side regained the lead just before half time through Jasmine Saxton.
Nadia Khan tapped home a third after 51 minutes to seal the points for Zoey Shaw’s side.
Belles, who have won two and lost two, travel to Birmingham & WMLFC next Sunday.