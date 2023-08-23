Rovers are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and have shipped 11 goals in their opening five games.

They left Notts County’s Macaulay Langstaff, who scored 42 goals last term, unmarked for his two goals in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat.

"We are beating ourselves at the minute,” said Bailey, who has featured in every match so far.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey.

"We are not getting ripped open and torn apart and having millions of chances against us.

"The goals are poor and have been preventable. You could say that’s a positive because they are mistakes more than anything.”

Doncaster managed more efforts and more efforts on target against the Magpies, but still lost the match.

“Everyone is hurting,” Bailey admitted after the game.

"It’s pointless sulking about it, it’s not going to help anything.

“We have got to really roll our sleeves up and dig in to sort it out.”

Rovers have opened the new season with three defeats from four in League Two and are one of just two teams in the division yet to win.

Hopes had been high following Grant McCann’s return earlier this summer and the arrival of 12 new players, including ex-Newcastle United youngster Bailey.

"I just want to play as many games as I can and help the team,” said the 24-year-old.

"That’s as simple as it gets. I want to be a part of this club and a part of this team and push on to try and get promoted.

"The aim hasn’t changed. We have started really badly, there’s no beating around the bush, but we can turn it around and we have got the players to do that.”

Bailey admitted the time for talking was over, however.

"We can sit here and talk all we want, we have to do it. Starting Saturday.”

Rovers travel to MK Dons this weekend in search of their first three points since McCann’s return.

The Dons caught the eye on the opening day when they put five goals past Wrexham at the Stok Racecourse and have won three of their opening four games.