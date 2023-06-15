News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police

Doncaster Rovers beat competition from Scottish Premiership clubs to land former Newcastle United youngster

Doncaster Rovers beat competition from Scottish Premiership clubs to land former Newcastle United youngster Owen Bailey, Grant McCann has revealed.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Bailey, a central midfielder, signed a two-year-deal with Rovers after rejecting a new contract at National League side Gateshead.

After trialling with Doncaster in the summer of 2021, the 24-year-old spent two seasons with the Heed and played a key role as they won promotion from the National League North before helping them to the FA Trophy final last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann, who made Bailey his seventh summer signing, said: "There was quite a bit of interest in him, especially from the Scottish Premiership.

Former Newcastle United youngster Owen Bailey. Photo: Tom BanksFormer Newcastle United youngster Owen Bailey. Photo: Tom Banks
Former Newcastle United youngster Owen Bailey. Photo: Tom Banks
Most Popular

"He's been outstanding for Gateshead, everyone you speak to will tell you that."

Bailey is predominantly a defensive midfielder but can also play in defence. He scored six goals in the National League last term as Gateshead finished fourteenth.

His arrival means McCann currently has eight options in central midfield, with only three players likely to get the nod to start should he choose to play his previously preferred 4-3-3 system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann said: “I think we are finished in there. I’m really pleased with the eight we have got, including Liam Ravenhill and (Jack) Degruchy. I think it’s a really good eight we have got.

"Possibly we will look to get one or two of them out on loan to get some games, but I think we are quite strong.”

On his next steps in the transfer market, McCann said: “We are trying to move into the wide areas of the pitch now, the ammunition for the likes of (George) Miller and Joe Ironside.”

Related topics:Grant McCannNewcastle UnitedScottish PremiershipGatesheadNational LeagueFA TrophyNational League North