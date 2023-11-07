Doncaster Rovers beat Burton Albion to progress in Bristol Street Motors Trophy
Goals from Mo Faal and Kyle Hurst saw Doncaster overcome their League One opponents, who hit back late on through substitute Beryly Lubala.
Mansfield's shock defeat to Everton's Under-21s in Group H's other match means Rovers progress.
Faal gave Doncaster the lead with the first real chance of the game in the 18th minute after a quiet start from both sides.
Burton had edged it in possession until that point without threatening Louis Jones' goal before Faal grabbed his sixth of the season.
The striker slotted the ball into the bottom corner after George Broadbent stole back possession and sent him through on goal with only Brewers keeper Jamal Blackman to beat.
Burton came forward with more purpose after the opener but the next clear-cut chance fell to the hosts.
Luke Molyneux almost added his name to the scoresheet after surging into the box and letting fly but his effort was blocked for a corner.
At the other end a sliding Josh Gordon came within inches of connecting with a low ball across the face of Doncaster's goal moments later in Burton's best chance of the first half.
Young striker Jack Goodman should have ended his long wait for a first senior Rovers goal after 38 minutes.
The 18-year-old intercepted possession and took the ball past Blackman before firing towards goal from outside the area, only for his effort to hit the stanchion.
Hurst saw a 20-yard effort tipped past the post by Blackman as Doncaster made a flying start to the second half.
Joseph Olowu somehow headed wide of the post from point-blank range from the resultant corner.
Hurst fired home his first goal of the season from close range in the 55th minute after Burton's defence couldn't clear a low cross from Molyneux, allowing the winger to pounce on the loose ball.
Second-half substitute Tom Nixon should have made it 3-0 but fired over from inside the area after Molyneux played him through.
Mark Helm fired just wide with a cross-cum-shot in a rare Burton chance just shy of the hour mark.
Doncaster were heading for a comfortable win until Lubala halved the deficit late on when he rifled home from the edge of the box in the 84th minute.
That was Burton's first effort on target with the hosts comfortably holding out to progress.