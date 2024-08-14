Doncaster Rovers ball number confirmed ahead of Carabao Cup second round draw
Grant McCann's side posted a professional performance as they beat League Two rivals Salford City 2-0 on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Billy Sharp and Luke Molyneux.
The draw for round two will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leeds United vs Middlesborough tie later tonight. As is the case for the early rounds, ties will remain regionalised into North and South sections.
This is the round where those Premier League sides not in European competition enter, including the likes of Newcastle United and Everton. Rovers are ball number eight. Round Two ties are scheduled to take place on August 27 and 28.
Ball numbers for the Northern section:
1 Barnsley
2 Barrow
3 Blackburn Rovers
4 Blackpool
5 Bolton Wanderers
6 Burnley
7 Derby County
8 Doncaster Rovers
9 Everton
10 Fleetwood Town
11 Grimsby Town
12 Harrogate Town
13 Huddersfield Town
14 Leicester City
15 Newcastle United
16 Nottingham Forest
17 Preston North End
18 Rotherham United
19 Sheffield United
20 Shrewsbury Town
21 Stoke City
22 Tranmere Rovers
23 Walsall
24 Wolverhampton Wanderers
25 Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday
26 Leeds United or Middlesbrough
