Doncaster Rovers ball number confirmed ahead of Carabao Cup second round draw

Doncaster Rovers are eagerly awaiting to find out who they'll face in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Grant McCann's side posted a professional performance as they beat League Two rivals Salford City 2-0 on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Billy Sharp and Luke Molyneux.

The draw for round two will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leeds United vs Middlesborough tie later tonight. As is the case for the early rounds, ties will remain regionalised into North and South sections.

This is the round where those Premier League sides not in European competition enter, including the likes of Newcastle United and Everton. Rovers are ball number eight. Round Two ties are scheduled to take place on August 27 and 28.

Ball numbers for the Northern section:

1 Barnsley

2 Barrow

3 Blackburn Rovers

4 Blackpool

5 Bolton Wanderers

6 Burnley

7 Derby County

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Everton

10 Fleetwood Town

11 Grimsby Town

12 Harrogate Town

13 Huddersfield Town

14 Leicester City

15 Newcastle United

16 Nottingham Forest

17 Preston North End

18 Rotherham United

19 Sheffield United

20 Shrewsbury Town

21 Stoke City

22 Tranmere Rovers

23 Walsall

24 Wolverhampton Wanderers

25 Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday

26 Leeds United or Middlesbrough