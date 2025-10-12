Doncaster Rovers ball number as they await to discover FA Cup first round opponents

Rovers will discover their FA Cup first round opponents on Monday night. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers will discover their FA Cup first round opponents on Monday night.

Rovers and the other 47 League One and Two clubs are now added into the competition, with the draw taking place on Monday night prior to the Worthing versus Forest Green Rovers tie that is live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ at 19:30 BST.

The draw is expected to get underway around 6.40pm. Rovers are ball number 19 and first round ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of November 1/2.

Last season saw Rovers handed three successive away draws, against Barrow, Kettering and Hull City, before they got a plum tie at home to eventual winners Crystal Palace in round four.

Rovers have a decent record in the competition of late, with just one first round exit in the past eight seasons: that was the ignominious home reverse to non-league King's Lyyn in the 2022-23 campaign.

Notable ball numbers:

4 - Barnsley

7 - Bolton

8 - Bradford

13 - Cardiff

15 - Chesterfield

19 - Rovers

23 - Grimsby

25 - Huddersfield

29 - Mansfield

39 - Rotherham

58 - Scunthorpe