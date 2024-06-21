Doncaster Rovers ball number and potential opponents as Carabao Cup draw edges closer

Liverpool are the current holders of the Carabao Cup. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers will soon discover their opponents in next season's Carabao Cup first round draw.

The draw will take place at 11.30am next Thursday (June 27) and will be conducted live on Sky Sports News.

The Carabao Cup will be regionalised for the first three rounds. Grant McCann's side are pooled in the northern section, as one of 38 entries. The southern section includes 32 sides, with Burnley, Luton Town and Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions given a bye for the first round. The remaining seven Premier League clubs will enter in round three.

Rovers are ball number 13. All ties, if drawn level after 90 minutes, will be decided by penalties. First round ties are likely to be scheduled for the first midweek of the season, on August 13 and 14.

Northern section ball numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. Barnsley

3. Barrow AFC

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Burton Albion

9. Carlisle United

10. Chesterfield

11. Crewe Alexandra

12. Derby County

13. Doncaster Rovers

14. Fleetwood Town

15. Grimsby Town

16. Harrogate Town

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Lincoln City

21. Mansfield Town

22. Middlesbrough

23. Morecambe

24. Notts County

25. Port Vale

26. Preston North End

27. Rotherham United

28. Salford City

29. Sheffield United

30. Sheffield Wednesday

31. Shrewsbury Town

32. Stockport County

33. Stoke City

34. Sunderland AFC

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. West Bromwich Albion

37. Wigan Athletic