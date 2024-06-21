Doncaster Rovers ball number and potential opponents as Carabao Cup draw edges closer
The draw will take place at 11.30am next Thursday (June 27) and will be conducted live on Sky Sports News.
The Carabao Cup will be regionalised for the first three rounds. Grant McCann's side are pooled in the northern section, as one of 38 entries. The southern section includes 32 sides, with Burnley, Luton Town and Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions given a bye for the first round. The remaining seven Premier League clubs will enter in round three.
Rovers are ball number 13. All ties, if drawn level after 90 minutes, will be decided by penalties. First round ties are likely to be scheduled for the first midweek of the season, on August 13 and 14.
Northern section ball numbers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. Barnsley
3. Barrow AFC
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Bradford City
8. Burton Albion
9. Carlisle United
10. Chesterfield
11. Crewe Alexandra
12. Derby County
13. Doncaster Rovers
14. Fleetwood Town
15. Grimsby Town
16. Harrogate Town
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Lincoln City
21. Mansfield Town
22. Middlesbrough
23. Morecambe
24. Notts County
25. Port Vale
26. Preston North End
27. Rotherham United
28. Salford City
29. Sheffield United
30. Sheffield Wednesday
31. Shrewsbury Town
32. Stockport County
33. Stoke City
34. Sunderland AFC
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. West Bromwich Albion
37. Wigan Athletic
38. Wrexham
