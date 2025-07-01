Rovers' away kit for last season was a popular choice among supporters.

Football supporters have a seemingly unquenchable thirst for fresh news at this time of year with the main desire being transfer-related.

To that end, Doncaster Rovers fans have been spoilt with no fewer than eight new signings through the door already. Manager Grant McCann has wasted little time in reshaping the squad ready for a return to League One. Seven of the eight were through the door ready for the start of the club's warm weather training camp in Spain this week, with new defender Sean Grehan expected to link up later today after being granted an extended break.

Whilst fans await more potential incomings, another hot topic on their lips is what the away kit will look like and when it will be released.

The reception to the new home strip, which was unveiled at the end of May, has been overwhelmingly positive. The sleek red-and-white design, including new front-of-shirt sponsors Pass Logistics, has been given a splash of navy blue in a hark back to similar home kits from 2000/01 and 2016/17 editions.

Now, it's understood that the club are close to unveiling the new away strip for the 2025-26 campaign. Whilst the exact colour and design is understandably being kept under wraps, the expectation is that it will be ready in time for Rovers' maiden friendly of the summer when they head to Alfreton next Tuesday (July 8).

That was the case last summer when the striking sky blue away kit was debuted in a friendly at Stamford - after first being unveiled at the same time as Billy Sharp's re-signing. A new third kit is expected to be released by Rovers later in the summer, as is now the norm. McCann's side have six friendly dates pencilled in before their curtain-raiser at home to Exeter on August 2.