Rovers put back-to-back defeats in their rear-view mirror with a 1-0 win over the Exiles in South Wales thanks to Kyle Knoyle's second-half thunderbolt from the edge of the box.

The performance was also much improved on the displays against Colchester and Walsall and Doncaster held out for three points comfortably after taking the lead on 58 minutes.

Doncaster chief Schofield said: “You go back-to-back defeats it’s like ‘come on, you don’t want to lose a third’.

Doncaster Rovers' players celebrate after victory against Newport County.

"It’s important you get back to winning ways.

"It was imperative we put a performance on to really go for the victory today.”

Both sides went close to taking the lead before Knoyle, who played on the right of a back three due to Tom Anderson’s illness-induced absence, broke the deadlock with his first goal of the season.

Tommy Rowe hit the crossbar with a header in the first half before George Miller was denied by Newport net-minder Joe Day after the break when played through one-on-one by Adam Clayton.

The home side should have scored when Will Evans met Omar Bogle’s cross at the far post, only to direct his effort straight at Jonathan Mitchell who was well positioned to send it over the bar.

Schofield said: “I thought the performance was good, it was really competitive.

"There were some really good quality moments, although we were not consistent with it

"But in terms of us standing up to their threats and strengths I thought it was really positive.”

Schofield admitted he had been feeling the pressure to a degree heading into the match and said: “I try and stay as balanced as possible.

"It’s very difficult, the game is very emotional.”

He added: "The pressure you do create on yourself, you have got to control it and channel it in the right way.

"We all did that, as a group of staff. The players did that. To stop that little run of defeats was pleasing.”

Doncaster move up to tenth in League Two, within two points of the play-offs.