Doncaster Rovers: Attack or defend? What is Darren Moore's managerial philosophy?
Darren Moore says his attacking philosophy is the perfect fit for Doncaster Rovers.
The 45-year-old won the hearts of Rovers fans as a no-nonsense defender during his two-year spell at the club in the mid-1990s.
But former West Brom boss Moore has confirmed that his managerial outlook is based more on the attacking side of the game – which should help foster a smooth transition from the Grant McCann era.
"I was an uncompromising defender who loved his clean sheets but my outlook on the game is attacking,” Moore told the Free Press.
"I love front foot football. It mirrored up in terms of my managerial style last season.
"And it's the same here.
"I'm looking forward to working with the players as a whole.
"There's a part with the ball and a part without it. We'll look to try and improve in those areas."
Moore was unveiled to the media last Friday during which his affection for Rovers shone through.
Following a bedding-in process he held talks with chief executive Gavin Baldwin this week about player recruitment and the assistant manager vacancy.
Rovers confirmed the signing of young Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf on a six-month loan deal last week but Moore will be keen to strengthen his attacking options, particularly given the uncertainty over John Marquis’s future.