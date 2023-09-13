Doncaster Rovers at risk of falling behind admits midfielder as horrendous stat revealed
Rovers remain bottom of the Football League after a fifth defeat from seven at Wrexham last weekend.
While few are worried about the possibility of another season of struggle, Doncaster's hopes of competing for promotion have taken a hit, with a ten-point gap separating them from the play-offs already.
"We have got to get our heads together and really give it a good go otherwise we will see ourselves falling right behind," admitted midfielder Biggins after Saturday's 2-1 loss at the SToK Racecourse.
"We need to get some points on the board, get some wins and hopefully go on a good run."
Despite a summer of change, which has seen a new manager and coaching staff arrive at the club along with 12 new players, results have yet to improve despite some encouraging performances.
Rovers have won just two of their last 23 games in League Two – a run stretching six months – and their -9 goal difference is currently the division’s worst.
Taken over a season, their current league form would equal the number of wins accumulated during the infamous 1997/98 campaign.
"If you look at our performances, people watching from a neutral’s point of view have probably said ‘how the hell are they bottom of the league?’,” said Biggins.
"Unfortunately, it’s not on performances. It’s on results.”
Doncaster have yet to earn a point on the road in the league this term but did beat Championship side Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Carabao Cup last month.
They travel to Forest Green this weekend.
Their hosts have yet to pick up a single point on their own patch in the league, although they thrashed Shrewsbury Town, a League One outfit, 3-0 in the EFL Trophy.
Still, unlike recent opponents Rovers have faced, they are not a side in form and were beaten 4-1 last time out.
“We have got to have that in the group to probably grind a 1-0 out somewhere, anywhere,” said Biggins.
"We have got to have some real grit in our teeth now.
"It’s a good group, I have said that before. Maybe the older ones have got to get our heads together and pull everyone along with us.”