News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster Rovers assistant Cliff Byrne delivers verdict on Burton Albion Bristol Street Motors Trophy win

Cliff Byrne praised Doncaster Rovers’ display after they overcame League One side Burton Albion to progress in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Nov 2023, 22:09 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rovers booked their spot in the regionalised round of 32 with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Mo Faal and Kyle Hurst.

Goalkeeper Louis Jones, a late stand-in after Ian Lawlor suffered a back spasm in the warm-up, didn’t face a shot until the 84th minute when Burton substitute Beryly Lubala halved the deficit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Byrne said: “The manager had a plan going into the game and the boys executed it.

Most Popular
Ma Faal celebrates his goal.Ma Faal celebrates his goal.
Ma Faal celebrates his goal.

"I wouldn’t say excellently, but in the main.”

Faal opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season in the 18th minute before Hurst – making his first start of the season after recovering from a thigh injury – doubled Doncaster’s advantage shortly after the restart with his first goal of the campaign.

Doncaster created several more chances to score before Burton hit back late on.

On Burton’s goal, Byrne said: “It takes a little bit of the gloss of it but not too much.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At the start of the evening the aim was to get out of the group. That’s what we have done.”

Doncaster were good value for the win against a side occupying a mid-table spot in the division above despite making six changes for the clash.

Byrne said: “The cohesion within the team, even with the personnel changes and subs that came on, there is a real appetite and understanding of what the manager is looking for.

"It doesn’t always come off but when it does we can be quite deadly in the attacking play.”

Related topics:League OneIan Lawlor