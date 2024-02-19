Doncaster Rovers arrange midweek 'bounce match' against fellow League Two side
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rovers have a rare blank midweek following last Saturday's thumping 5-1 win over Grimsby Town. Their final game of the month is on Saturday, when AFC Wimbledon visit DN4.
They then embark on a busy last two months of the season with seven games squeezed into March and six being played in April.
Manager Grant McCann told the Free Press that the plan is to give a run-out to numerous first-teamers when they face fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers in a bounce match tomorrow afternoon.
"We'll get back to training but make sure we keep our foot on the pedal," McCann said after watching his side record a thoroughly convincing win over the Mariners. "We've got a friendly game that we've arranged on Tuesday with Tranmere Rovers, at their place.
"It's just to get some of the boys some minutes. It's for the likes of Jack Goodman, Jay McGrath, most of the subs we saw at Grimsby, young Will Flint, Sam Straughan-Brown.
"A lot of the boys need game time and some minutes and Tuesday will be important for us to get that into them, as well as having a good week's training with everyone as well."
The game against Rovers will be behind-closed-doors with no supporters permitted to attend. A similar arrangement occurred when McCann’s men played Harrogate last month, winning 1-0 in the warm-up clash during another blank midweek.