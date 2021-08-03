Doncaster Rovers are interested in a loan deal for Sheffield United striker

The 18-year-old striker has been highly sought-after for a loan switch this season, with Sunderland showing strong interest in his services.

Rovers are expecting an answer on Tuesday as to where the 6ft3in forward will be heading this season.

Boss Richie Wellens has turned his attention to adding to his attacking ranks after both Fejiri Okenabirhie and Jordy Hiwula were ruled out for several months with injury.

Daniel Jebbison (right) puts pressure on Rovers skipper Tom Anderson during the friendly with Sheffield United. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

Any loan deal would need to fall within tight financial restrictions for Rovers, with Wellens looking for free moves or ones that would be cheap in the long run due to various incentives.

Jebbison has been earmarked as one for the future by new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic who believes a loan move this season will accelerate his journey into the first team.

The Canadian became the youngest player to score on his Premier League debut last season when he netted for United against Everton.

Sunderland were thought to be the front-runners for a deal for Jebbison but the Sunderland Echo has reported that a move is not imminent. Burton Albion have also been listed among the clubs interested in the striker.

Jebbison watched the Black Cats’ friendly with Hull City last weekend.

