Doncaster Rovers are delivering on identity according to Richie Wellens

Rovers put points on the board in back-to-back games for the first time this season when the followed up the win over Cheltenham Town with Tuesday’s draw against Cambridge United.

But it was another positive performance in possession that had Wellens the most pleased about the progression of his team.

“We need to put a run together but I just want to see performances like that one,” he said.

“I want to see performances like the first 60 minutes at home to Cheltenham, the first 60 minutes at Gillingham, the away performance at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I want to get that identity where when we come to watch a team play, we know what we’re going to see, it’s consistent and the performances are of a high level.

“I think the progress we’ve made, definitely from the Ipswich game, has been quite significant.”

Tuesday night brought another first for the season as Rovers came from behind to earn a point, with Ethan Galbraith’s stunning strike cancelling out an early own goal from Dan Gardner.

Wellens is convinced it will not be too long before his improving Rovers side - who travel to Charlton Athletic on Saturday - are able to recover from setbacks to win matches.

“We want wins, wins, wins but we can’t control that,” he said.

“What we can control are the performance levels and on Tuesday we had all the ball and apart from two counter attacks in the first half and a diagonal in the second, we shouldn’t have been in any danger of losing the game.

“It was pleasing that we came back from behind to get something out of the game.

“But as we go on and we continue to improve, we’ll come back and win those games.

“I wanted us to do that because it would have been a real confidence boost to have done it for the first time.

“But I saw a really fluent team and that is definitely something we can build on.”

