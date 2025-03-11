Doncaster Rovers announce two contract extensions to tie down defender and midfielder

Jack Senior and George Broadbent have both been tied down by Rovers for next season.

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed they have taken up the option of contract extensions with two players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have triggered clauses in the deals of both defender Jack Senior and midfielder George Broadbent. It means both players will be tied down at the Eco-Power Stadium until 2026. Full-back Senior, 28, is in his second season at Rovers having joined from FC Halifax in the summer of 2023.

Broadbent, 24, arrived in the same summer for an undisclosed fee from Sheffield United. The news that both players have been tied down follows similar deals done behind-the-scenes by Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month it was announced by the club that they'd exercised a similar option in the contract of winger Kyle Hurst. There are still a handful of players whose contracts, as it stands, expire this summer including club captain Richard Wood, striker Billy Sharp and long-serving centre-half Tom Anderson.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kelly has been called up to the Northern Ireland under-21s for their upcoming raft of friendlies. The midfielder will miss Rovers’ trip to Salford City (March 22) and take part in a mini-tournament in Turkey with friendlies against Ukraine U20, Uzbekistan U21 and Turkmenistan U21.