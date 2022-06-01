Doncaster Rovers announce pre-season schedule including home clash with Rotherham United

The newly-promoted Millers will visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, July 19.

Paul Warne’s side enjoyed their trips to Doncaster last season, running out 6-0 winners in the Papa John’s Trophy and 5-0 when the clubs met again in League One in February.

Rovers are also finalising plans to face Championship opposition at home on Saturday, July 16.

Tommy Rowe in action against Rotherham last season.

Gary McSheffrey’s men will open up with the annual community friendly at Armthorpe Welfare in just over four weeks time on Saturday, July 2.

They will also travel to non-league sides Nuneaton Borough, Spennymoor Town and FC United of Manchester.

Rovers have honoured a commitment to face National League North outfit Spennymoor after last year’s proposed friendly between the sides was called off at the last minute due to a positive Covid test in the Rovers camp.

Rovers played FC United of Manchester, of the Northern Premier League Premier Division, in the FA Cup in November 2020.

Rovers’ pre-season schedule:

Saturday July 2: Armthorpe Welfare (A) 3pm

Saturday July 9: Nuneaton Borough (A) 3pm

Wednesday July 13: Spennymoor Town (A) 7pm

Saturday July 16: TBC (H) 3pm

Tuesday July 19: Rotherham United (H) 7pm