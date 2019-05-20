Doncaster Rovers: Andy Butler’s thoughts on extending stay at the Keepmoat

Andy Butler says a renewed battle for promotion from Doncaster Rovers is something he wants to be a part of.

The veteran defender is out of contract this summer and says he is keen to extend his stay with his hometown club into a sixth season.

"I'd like to be a part of it, yeah," he said.

"It's a club close to my heart and close to my door.

"We'll see. We'll have a chat and see what happens."

It is understood Butler was offered fresh terms last month with talks taking place on the exact make-up of a new deal, which could contain a particular emphasis on coaching with the 35-year-old currently overseeing the club's U16s.

However, it is also understood that other clubs have expressed an interest in signing the centre half - who made 48 appearances for Rovers this season - and are purely interested in him as a player at this stage.

He scored the goal which drew Rovers level in their play-off semi-final with Charlton on Friday night and was 'immensely proud' to be a part of the occasion, which ultimately ended in penalty shootout heartbreak.

"Taking away the penalties, I thought the club, squad, players, to a man were a different class," he said. "That is what we've got to take on now.

"We can be upset for a few days but then you have to move on and look forward to next season where you learn from these experiences.

"I've just said to the young lads in there that not many teams have come and done that to Charlton. They finished third in the league and they've been outplayed by Doncaster Rovers.

"The fans were excellent and our overall play, we weren't afraid to do what we've done all season."