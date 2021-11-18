Doncaster Rovers and League One rivals in financial boost from Premier League

Keepmoat Stadium. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Premier League has today announced additional funding for clubs in EFL League One and Two, as well as the 66 clubs in the three National League divisions, to help with their continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League has committed to a further £20 million for League One and Two clubs in the 2021/22 season, along with £5m to National League and National League North and South clubs between now and 2025.

This is additional money to financial support already in place.

It will provide targeted assistance for clubs who suffered significant loss of revenue while football was played without fans. A breakdown of how much each club will receive has not yet been released.

Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be able to provide additional support to EFL and National League clubs at a time when the whole of football is looking to return to normality.

"This builds on our long-standing support for football at all levels and is part of additional funding we will provide to the wider pyramid and communities following the Government's approval to renew our UK broadcast arrangements.