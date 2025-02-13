Doncaster Rovers and former Sheffield United marksman doubles down on retirement stance

Billy Sharp of Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Billy Sharp has re-iterated his desire to play into his 40s.

The Doncaster Rovers forward celebrated turning 39 earlier this month. He is in his fourth spell at Rovers having re-joined back in the summer on a free transfer.

And so far, he's done what he has done all his career - plunder goals. He's into double figures across all competitions and has featured in every single league game for Grant McCann's side, with 18 starts and 12 appearances off the bench.

"I've no plans to retire," Sharp told the BBC this week. "I'm still trying to convince myself I'm 29 - not 39!

"The drive is still there, the hunger is still there. I'm going to try and keep playing and my aim is to get 300 career goals. If I can't do that this season, I want to make sure I reach that target next season."

Earlier this year he boldly spoke of helping fire Rovers back to the Championship, which if he was to do so would mean playing well into his early forties.

"I want to score goals for Doncaster in the Championship," he said in January. "I'm not sure if I'll hang on long enough for it to happen, but I want to play my part in getting us there."

Sharp is one of many Rovers players whose contracts expire this summer but McCann has alluded to the fact some have extension options, albeit without naming said players.

Rovers host Grimsby Town on Saturday (12.30pm).