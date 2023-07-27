Defender Seaman only signed a new one-year contract last month but has been allowed to move to the National League outfit following Tom Nixon's arrival on loan from Hull City.

That left three right-backs on the books at Doncaster. The 23-year-old’s loan features a break clause in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Londoner, who came through the youth ranks at West Ham and Bournemouth before joining Rovers in 2020, made 41 appearances in red and white.

Doncaster's Charlie Seaman has joined Hartlepool United on loan for the season.

Twenty-four of those came last season, when he started 12 of the final 15 games after fighting his way back into the first-team plans.

Hartlepool were relegated from the Football League last term after finishing second-bottom in League Two.

Coincidentally, the club's first-choice right-back, Jamie Sterry, joined Doncaster this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools had been on the lookout for a replacement for Sterry and Seaman fits the bill.

Analysis - Rovers reporter Steve Jones

Grant McCann isn't messing around and sanctioning Seaman's exit just one month after he signed a new contract underlines his ruthless streak.

The boss is serious about winning promotion this season and, after deciding Seaman wasn't up to the task of challenging Jamie Sterry for a starting spot, has moved fast to bring in Tom Nixon, who he sees as a more suitable option for his system.

It might have been easier to save face and keep Seaman around, given his new contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad