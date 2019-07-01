Doncaster Rovers: Ali Crawford says players must stay focused as club board makes managerial shortlist

Ali Crawford

Midfielder Crawford is currently in La Manga in Spain with the rest of the Rovers squad for their pre-season training camp.

Meanwhile the Rovers board have compiled their shortlist of potential managers with interviews with candidates being arranged.

Though the departure of Grant McCann and several senior players has sparked a summer of change at the club, Crawford is excited about the campaign ahead.

"I'm looking forward to the season coming," he said.

"Obviously there's a bit of change happening with the squad and the manager leaving.

"It'll be interesting to see who comes in but it's all down to the lads to push through and make sure we work hard."

Crawford made 29 starts for Rovers in his first season for the club and is hoping to hold down a regular place when the new campaign begins.

And he is confident the run to the League One play-offs can be matched next term.

"I want to be involved more - play every game if possible," he said.

"I need to try to keep myself fit and score more goals if I can.

"I enjoyed my first season down here.

"Getting into the play-offs was a big achievement.

"Hopefully we can build on that next year and go one better.

"You always have to aim as high as possible.

"If we can play the way we did last season and be a bit more consistent I think we should be there or there abouts.

"First we need to get the fundamentals right and get the fitness levels up because last year our fitness was excellent.