Doncaster Rovers: Alfie May raring to go for pre-season friendlies as boss hunt continues
It may have been less than eight weeks since their final game of last season but Alfie May is relishing the prospect of pulling on a Doncaster Rovers shirt again on Tuesday night.
Rovers are set for their first friendly of pre-season when they travel to Rossington Main in a 7pm kick-off.
And after a week of intensive work at La Manga Club in Spain, May is looking forward to some match action.
"I can't wait," he said.
"I think we're getting 45 minutes per person.
"I can't wait to get out on the pitch and get the shirt back on.
"It doesn't feel that long. When you're in the off-season it comes around quickly but it's not nice because you don't kick a ball around."
The striker says the week in La Manga was a taxing one for the whole squad but feels everyone returned home looking in superb condition.
He said: "They have been tough but that is pre-season for you - it's there to get you fit.
"The warm weather got us fit and we're looking sharp.
"The lads have been on top form. We trained really hard.
"We go into the games and it's going to come around quickly."
Rovers are set to move to the final interview stage of their recruitment of a new manager on Tuesday and hope to be in a position to offer the job to their preferred candidate by the end of the day.
We understand reports suggesting former New Zealand and Colorado Rapids boss Anthony Hudson was among the five individuals to be given an initial interview on Monday was correct.
Darren Moore, Michael Appleton and David Flitcroft were also among those interviewed.